President delegates power to LG of Ladakh for Group ‘A’ Civil Service appointments

2 Min Read

In a significant administrative development, the President of India has directed that all appointments to group ‘A’ posts of the General Civil Services in the Union Territory of Ladakh will now be made by the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh.

The power has been delegated in accordance with the proviso to Rule 8 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

This directive effectively empowers the LG appointed under Article 239 of the Constitution to oversee the recruitment and appointment of senior civil servants within the Union Territory.

“In pursuance of the proviso to rule 8 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, the President hereby directs that all appointments to all Group “A’ posts of General Civil Services in the Administration of Union territory of Ladakh, shall be made by the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Ladakh, appointed under article 239 of the Constitution,” reads a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order.

However, the order includes a key stipulation: appointments to the posts of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) in Ladakh will continue to require prior approval from the Central Government.

“Provided that, no appointment to the post of Chief Secretary, Ladakh and Director General of Police, Union territory Ladakh shall be made except with the previous approval of the Central Government,” mentions the order.

The move is expected to streamline administrative autonomy in Ladakh, while retaining central oversight over top-level appointments. (ANI)

