Preserving heritage & culture is our determination: LG

•NHPC, J&K sign MoU to develop Bhadrakali Temple

Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Jammu, Aug03: National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), through its Regional Office in Jammu, and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) Office, Jammu & Kashmir, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of Bhadrakali Temple as a Cultural Heritage Centre at Village Thalwal, Jammu.

The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. He lauded NHPC’s initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, appreciating the commitment towards heritage preservation.

Bhadrakali Temple, located on the banks of the Nikki Tawi River in Thalwal, Jammu, is a revered shrine with deep significance, especially for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The temple serves as a new abode for the deity, symbolising the preservation of their cultural heritage and faith. It mirrors the historical Bhadrakali Temple in Wadipora, Handwara, Kashmir.

“We are determined to preserve our heritage and strengthen our cultural, spiritual, and historical identity,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 6.60 crore, will include the development of ghats, construction of parking facilities, a YagyaShala, protection and compound walls, finishing of the existing building, and installation of a gate.

The ceremony was attended by Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Dr.ArvindKarwani, Relief and Rehabilitation (M) Commissioner, Jammu; ShriPankajVashistha, General Manager (Civil), NHPC; and other senior NHPC officials.

