Prepare for ethical dilemmas, digital shift: Health Secy to docs

Srinagar, July 13: In a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering commitment of healthcare professionals, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, on Sunday hosted the prestigious ‘Doc You Rock – Saviours of Life’ Awards in Srinagar.The event was organised with CampusDaddy as the Title Sponsor and Imprimis IVF as the Presenting Sponsor, co-powered by Kashmiri Realtor, in association with Yes Fab, Paras Health, Emversity and the leading daily newspaper Rising Kashmir served as the Print Partner.

The initiative culminated in a grand felicitation ceremony at Hotel Golden Tulip, graced by the Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, J&K, Dr. Syed AbidRasheed Shah, who felicitated the region’s most distinguished doctors.Speaking at the event, the Administrative Secretary appreciated the remarkable work being done by doctors and asked them to prepare for ethical dilemmas and the digital shift in healthcare.“Doctors work day in and day out. Today is a day to recognize their dedication, and this recognition will go a long way in motivating them to redouble their efforts towards patient care. Let’s ensure that compassion and care continue to improve,” he said.Dr. Shah acknowledged that challenges lie ahead for healthcare professionals and emphasized that the job of today’s doctors is more demanding than it was 50 years ago.

“Today, patients are more aware and have basic knowledge about diseases and ailments. Doctors should not be annoyed by that; instead, we must take it as a challenge,” he added.Dr. Shah also pointed out that the rise of digital healthcare presents both opportunities and difficulties. “Digital healthcare is coming. We may or may not adopt it immediately, but eventually, it will either simplify or complicate your work depending on how you approach it,” he said.The Secretary Health stressed the importance of ethical awareness in modern practice.

“Ethical dilemmas are becoming more frequent in every aspect of your work. Please be prepared for that. Ensure that the concept of informed consent is fully integrated before intervening at any level. I’m confident that all of you will be ready for these challenges,” he said.

“Doctors must work with compassion, ethics, and empathy. Let’s strive to meet the expectations of the people and improve patient care,” he said.The event brought together leading figures from the healthcare, media, and corporate sectors to celebrate the selfless spirit of the medical fraternity.The event honoured the region’s top 25 doctors and acknowledged the contributions of event partners for their invaluable support and outstanding service to the community.