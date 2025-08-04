Preparations underway for martyrs Memorial Football Tournament 2025

Srinagar, Aug 03: In a significant step towards honouring the valour of fallen heroes through sport, Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed J&K, Sunday convened a comprehensive preparatory meeting at the Armed Police Headquarters (APHQ) Srinagar ahead of the Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament (MMFT) 2025.As per a statement issued here, the tournament, scheduled to be held from August 19 to 27, will be organised under the Civic Action Programme 2025–26 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Matches will take place at three major venues in Srinagar — the Synthetic Turf Ground, Residency Road, Bakshi Stadium and Polo Ground Srinagar. During the meeting, ADGP Jain conducted an extensive review of preparations and issued clear directives to all concerned officers to ensure smooth coordination and flawless execution of the event. He stressed the importance of detailed planning with particular focus on security arrangements, traffic regulation, medical support, transportation, and accommodation for participating teams.“All responsibilities must be fulfilled proactively and well in advance to ensure the tournament’s grand success,” Jain directed, urging officers to uphold the legacy of the tournament with professionalism and dedication. He further remarked that the Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament is not merely a sporting event, but a solemn tribute to those brave personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. He highlighted that the tournament also symbolises the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s commitment to youth engagement and community bonding through sports as part of its broader Civic Action initiative. The meeting was attended by senior officials including Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, DIG IRP Kashmir, Dalip Kumar, SSP SO to ADGP Armed, commandants of Srinagar-based Armed Police Battalions, Manoj Kumar Pandith, SSP, AIG Communication, PHQ, Munir Ahmad, SSP, APCR Kashmir, and prominent sports representatives such as B.A. Malik, President, District Football Association (DFA) J&K, Wasim Aslam, former Chairman, JKFA and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, representative from the Sports Council Kashmir. The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to make the 2025 edition of the MMFT a grand, dignified, and inspiring tribute to the martyrs, while simultaneously promoting the spirit of football and youth engagement across the Valley.