Preparations underway for Budgam, Nagrota bye-polls

JAMMU, APR 07: In line with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), rationalisation of polling stations for the upcoming bye-elections in the 27-Budgam and 77-Nagrota Assembly Constituencies was completed here today.
The process is part of the ongoing preparations to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the polls.
The number of polling stations in the constituency has been increased from 156 to 173 in Budgam and 145 to 150 in Nagrota Assembly Constituency. The draft roll for the Constituencies will be published tomorrow, April 8.
According to an official communique received in this regard, the unregistered electors will have the opportunity to submit claims and objections regarding inclusion, correction or deletion of names in the electoral roll to the concerned ERO, AERO or BLO. They may also register through the ECI’s website from April 8 to April 24.

