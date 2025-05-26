‘Prem Visheshagya’ brings laughter to Natrangs’ Sunday theatre

Jammu, May 25: In its regular weekly theatre series, Sunday Theatre, Natrang staged a Hindi Comedy Play, ‘Prem Visheshagya’ written By Hari Shanker Parsai and directed by Balwant Thakur at its Studio Theatre. The play comments on the young generation, who are engrossed in the idea of love, so much so that they are ready to die for the one they love. This humorous comedy tickled the audience, for whom it was difficult to resist their laughter at every instant.

The story of the play ‘Prem Visheshagya’ revolves around a love guru who has opened a clinic to cater to the growing demand of relationship conflicts. Claiming himself to be the last destination of all broken hearts, he confronts with such complicated cases that he himself trapped into similar complications. The dramatic turn comes in the play when a young girl comes to his clinic to get rid of the modern ‘Majnu’ who has sacrificed everything for her. In the process of treating the girl, the love Guru falls in her love, thus creating yet another comic situation. Who will treat if the doctor himself becomes the patient? Other than making us laugh, the play conveys very strong message to the society also, particularly to the youth, who is required to concentrate more on career rather than flying high on imaginative, unreal and dreamy clouds of what we term as infatuation.

Natrang actors who performed in the play included Aryan Sharma, Adaksh Bagal, Prerna Sharma, Kartik Kumar and Amit Rana. The lights of the play were executed by Neeraj Kant. The play was coordinated by Mohd. Yaseen and the presentations were done by Simran Bhagat.