Precautionary Restrictions Imposed in Tehsil Singhpora to ensure peace and public safety

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In view of the prevailing circumstances and to maintain law and order, the Additional District Magistrate Baramulla, Syed Altaf Hussain has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

These restrictions will be in force from 8:30 PM on 20th July 2025 to 9:30 PM on 21st July 2025 in certain areas of tehsil Singhpora, sub division Pattan.

The order has been issued as a preventive measure to ensure peace, safeguard public life and property, and to avoid any untoward incidents. The assessment of the current ground situation, recent developments, and reports of potential disturbances have necessitated this step to maintain law and order in the area.

During the said period, no assembly or gathering of four or more persons shall be permitted in the designated areas. This restriction aims to ensure that the atmosphere remains calm and conducive to communal harmony.

Meanwhile general public has been appealed to extend full cooperation and strictly abide by the restrictions. These measures have been enforced purely in the interest of public safety and overall well-being.

