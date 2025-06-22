“Pray it doesn’t escalate into WW3”: Former J&K DGP SP Vaid on US strikes in Iran

Shesh Paul Vaid, the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed grave concerns over the potential escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict as the United States joined in on the hostilities by striking three Iranian nuclear facilities. Vaid said that he hopes Iran does not attack US facilities or bases, claiming that the response of the US to that would be “doomsday for the world.”

“If Iran attacks US facilities or US bases in the region, then the US will respond in a big way, and it can escalate into World War III. I only pray to God that it doesn’t happen; otherwise, it will be doomsday for the world,” Vaid told ANI here.

Vaid also highlighted the capabilities of the US military, noting that B-2 bombers and bunker-buster bombs were used in the strike, tools that are exclusively available to the US.

Earlier, Vaid had expressed his support for US President Donald Trump’s decision to strike the sites, writing in a post on social media, stating, “Finally Iran is denuclearised.”

Following the strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US, calling it a serious violation of international law, the UN Charter and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Further, Iran’s mission to the UN has demanded an urgent meeting of the Security Council following the US attacks on its nuclear facilities. The mission described the US bombing as a “blatant and illegal aggression,” and demanded it be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The top Iranian diplomat accused the US, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), of “lawless and criminal behaviour” by targeting what he described as peaceful nuclear installations.

In his first public remarks since carrying out ‘precision’ strikes in Iran, Trump warned that he could order further action if Tehran does not agree to a satisfactory peace agreement.

As per a report in CNN, which cited a US official, the US used six B-2 bombers to drop a dozen “bunker buster” bombs on the Fordow nuclear site. Navy submarines fired 30 TLAM cruise missiles at two other sites, Natanz and Isfahan, and a B2 dropped two bunker busters on Natanz, the official said.

US President Donald Trump has also threatened Iran with further military action if peace is not achieved in the region. He made the remarks in his first public statement since the “precision” strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities–Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan – by the US on Saturday (US local time). (ANI)