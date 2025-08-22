Pr Secy R&B reviews rescue, relief ops in Chashoti

Kishtwar, Aug 21: Following the roster issued and under the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Principal Secretary, Roads & Buildings (R&B) and Mining Department, Anil Kumar Singh, on Thursday conducted an on-ground review of the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Chashoti village, Kishtwar, which was recently struck by a severe cloudburst.The Principal Secretary was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Traffic, J&K, M. Suleman Choudhary; Deputy Inspector General, DKR Range, Shridhar Patil; Chief Engineer, PMGSY, Rajesh Gupta along with other senior officers from various departments.During the visit, Singh carried out a detailed assessment of the situation on the ground. He interacted with the affected residents and took stock of the response being carried out by the rescue teams and the district administration.The Principal Secretary also reviewed the status of the PMGSY road from Atholi to Pallali and from Pallali to Machail and issued necessary directions to the PMGSY authorities.He discussed the status of the Chashoti Bridge, which was under construction and nearing completion before it was washed away during the recent cloudburst that triggered flash floods. He also discussed the provision of a Bailey bridge at Chashoti.Singh reviewed the proposal to be submitted for the Jasnie Nallah and Hako Nallah bridges, which will be taken up following the completion of ongoing rescue and relief operations. He assessed the pressing needs of the displaced and affected families to facilitate prompt relief distribution and ensure seamless coordination for rehabilitation efforts.Emphasising the importance of timely intervention, the Principal Secretary called for an integrated and proactive approach from all stakeholder agencies to ensure effective rescue operations and expedited relief delivery.