Power Shutdown to hit some areas of Kashmir

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out upgradation/stabilization of 33 KV Alasteng Nagbal line, the shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Nagbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Alasteng, Nagbal, Gadoora and Tulbagh shall remain off while power supply to Shuhama, Bakura, Darend, Nagbal, Fetehpora, Gadoora, Tulbagh, Chunduna, Shairpathri and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 10, 15 & 17 April, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Zakura line (pertains to STD-1st) shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Gulabagh, Ahmad Nagar and Umarhair shall remain off while power supply to Pandach, Pathan Colony, Gulabagh mir mohalla, Umarhair, Nowbugh, Ahmad Nagar, 90ft road, Khalmullah and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 17 April, 2025.

Similarly, to carry out Stabilization and augmentation of 33 KV lines, the shutdown of 33KV Pampore-SIDCO line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at IE Khrew, 33 KV dedicated installations and Cement Plants shall remain off while power supply to IE Khrew and Cement Plants will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 10 & 13 April, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Pampore-Pampore line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Pampore-I, Pampore-II shall remain off while power supply to Pampore, Khadermoh, Tenagan, Zewan and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 10 & 13 April, 2025.

