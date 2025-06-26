Power Shutdown in Srinagar & Ganderbal areas

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the relocation of old/ wooden frames of 33 KV Exhibition line inside PCR Batmaloo, shutdown of 33 KV Bemina Exhibition line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batamaloo & Exhibition shall remain off while power supply to Silk Factory, Batmaloo, Baranpather Batmaloo, PCR, HSHS, Exhibition and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 29 June, 2025.

In a separate shutdown schedule issued here, it has been informed that in order to carry out replacement of CT / PT unit of M/s Khyber Industries at Khonmoh, Srinagar, shutdown of 33 KV Khunmoh-SIDCO-III line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Cement Plants(Khyber, SAIFCO, TCI MAX) shall remain off while power supply to Cement Plants Viz Saifco, Khyber, TCI Max and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 05:00 PM to 06:00 PM on 28 June, 2025.

Likewise to carry out the Shifting of electrical utilities along the road side, shutdown of 33 KV Badampora Lar Tulmulla line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Lar, Tulmulla shall remain off while power supply to Lar, Waliwar, Repora, Tulmulla, Dangerpora, Larsun and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 28 June, 2025.