Power Shutdown in south Kashmir areas

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations falling under these lines shall remain off while power supply to many areas will be affected.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV WanpohSarnal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Harnag, Nai Basti, Sarnal, Anchidora, Akura shall remain off while power supply to Khanabal, Sarnal, Lazibal, Dak Bungalow, Qazigund, Mattan Chowk will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 26 June, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV WanpohAshajiporaDialgam Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Dialgam shall remain off while power supply to Dialgam and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 26 June, 2025.

Besides, the shutdown of 33KV LisserKokernag line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kokernag, Dandipora shall remain off while power supply to Kokernag, Dandipora, Sagam, Vailoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 26 June, 2025.

Further, shutdown of 33KV Lisser Hiller Aarkoshipora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Aarkoshipora shall remain off while power supply to Aarikoshipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 28 June, 2025.

Similarly, the shutdown of 33KV LisserDooru line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Dooru, Verinag, Chowgund, Toll Post shall remain off while power supply to Dooru, Verinag, Hiller, Lower Munda, Sadiwara and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 28 June, 2025.

Further, the shutdown of 33KV MattanAchabal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Achabal, Shangus, Cherpora shall remain off while power supply to Achabal, Shangus, Nowgam, Cherpora, Uteersoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 28 June, 2025.

Meanwhile, to facilitate installation of 33 KV Isolator at Hygam for stabilization works, shutdown of 33KV Pattan Amargarh line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Farm Fresh, Bulgam, Flour Mill and Hygam shall remain off while power supply to Farm Fresh, Bulgam, Flour Mill, Hygam and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 26 & 28 June, 2025.