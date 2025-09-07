Power shutdown in Jammu, Samba areas on Sept 7, 8

Follow us on

Jammu, Sept 06: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu, has informed that the power supply to Dogra Hall, Rehari, Resham Ghar Colony, Bus Stand, Jewel, Hari Market, Raghunath Bazar, Kaleeth Mohalla, Kanak Mandi, Manda, New Plot, Sarwal, part of Karan Nagar, High Court Complex, Ambedkar Nagar, Vikas Nagar, and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 7 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua, has informed that the power supply to Bandral, Vijaypur, Vijaypur 2nd, Patti, and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 8 from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to PHE Barjani, K4 Industry, Meen, Bhatyari, Sultanpur, Kanal, and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 7 from 6:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Samba and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 7 from 7 am to 11 am.