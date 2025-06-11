Breaking

Power Shutdown announced in Kashmir parts 

RK Online Desk
According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out shifting of electrical utilities along the road, shutdown of 33 KV Badampora Wangipora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batwina, Wangipora, Nowgam shall remain off while power supply to Batwina, Nowgam, Wangipora, Zazna, Ahan, Waskura, Kharbagh, Sumbal, Nesbal areas and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 16 & 26 June, 2025.

Similarly, shutdown of 33 KV Badampora Army Hakbara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Hakbara, Hajin, Madwan, Army shall remain off while power supply to Hajin, Preng, Madwan, Banyari, Hakbara, Chandergeer and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 16 & 26 June, 2025.

Also, shutdown of 33 KV Lar Tulmulla line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Lar, Tulmulla shall remain off while power supply to Lar, Waliwar, Repora, Tulmulla, Dangerpora, Larsun and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 14 & 17 June, 2025.

