Power shutdown announced in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to replace the damaged Poles near Al-Noor Colony, shutdown of 33KV Amargarh-Arampora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Arampora, Pazipora, Sher Colony, Bugoo shall remain off while power supply to Arampora, Pazipora, Sher Colony, Bugoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM on 10 September, 2025.

Also to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees along the line, shutdown of 33 KV Bemina-Barbarshah TRC Tap line (Back up Line) shall be observed from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 10 September, 2025, however power supply to none of the Receiving Stations and the areas shall remain affected.

Moreover, to facilitate Installation of 33 KV isolators, shutdown of 33 KV GIS Harwan-Shalimar line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Shalimar shall remain off while power supply to SKUAST, Teilbal, Arbal, Deewan Colony and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 10:30 PM and 02:00 PM to 02:30 PM on 15 September, 2025.

Meanwhile as per a separate shutdown issued by the office of Chief Engineer KPDCL, in order to carry out the stabilization of 33 KV Rawalpora Rangreth line, shutdown of 33KV Rawalpora-Rangreth line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Rangreth, Doodhganga, JAKLI, Wanbal shall remain off while power supply to Gogo, Wavoosa, Wanbal, Rawalpora, IE Rangreth, Sheikhpora, Kralpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 14 September, 2025.