Power shutdown announced in Kashmir parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the preventive maintenance, shutdown of 33KV Kanipora-Pinjoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Arhama, Pinjoora & Chowdrigund shall remain off while power supply to Pinjoora, Pahnoo, Trenz, Imamasahab, Kiloora, Shirmal, Zawoora, Arhama, Vehil, Kachdora, Nowgam, Reshnagri & Bemnipora will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 09 & 12 August, 2025.

Also in order to carry out realignment of 33KV Landoora for facilitating of construction of additional accommodation at Police station Imam Sahab Shopian, shutdown of 33 KV Lassipora-Landoora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Landoora, Moman (pertains to STD-Bijbehara) shall remain off while power supply to Landoora, Mantirbugh, Chookra, Hermain, Hajipora, Frisal, Wachi, Moomin and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 10 August, 2025.

Meanwhile, as per a separate shutdown schedule issued here from the office of Chief Engineer KPDCL, in order to facilitate shifting of 11 KV Habbak F2 line, the shutdown of 33 KV Habbak Hazratbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Habbak and Hazratbal shall remain off while power supply to Hazratbal, Umar Colony, Rangpora, BARC, Habbak, Kashmir University, Nigeen, Kanitar, NIT Sgr, Hazratbal, Shrine and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 11 August, 2025.

Moreover, to carry out shifting of 11 KV line near main road Kathidarwaza, shutdown of 33 KV GIS Khanyar-Kathidarwaza line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Kathidarwaza shall remain off while power supply to Saida Kadal, Naidyar, Hassanabad, Mirbehri Dal, Central Jail, Psychiatric Hospital, Kathidarwaza and adjoining areas will be affected from 07:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 11 August, 2025.

Further as per another shutdown schedule issued by Chief Engineer KPDCL, in order to carry out stabilization and reconductoring works along with HVDS works, the shutdown of 33 KV Amargarh-Arampora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Arampora, Pazipora, Sher Colony, Bugoo shall remain off while power supply to Arampora, Pazipora, Sher Colony, Bugoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 11 & 14 August, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Khumriyal-Sogam Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Sogam, Kresen, Diwer shall remain off while power supply to Sogam, Lassipora, Takipora, Gung, Macher, Varnow, Diwer and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 09 August, 2025.

According to the Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Kashmir, in order to carry out stringing of conductor between location No. 45 AND 46 OF 220 KV D/C AlustengMirbazar Transmission Line ZAMTL Sec-II at Harwan, shutdown of 33KV Shalimar-Harwan line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Shalimar and Harwan shall remain off while power supply to Tailbal, Arabal, Parry Chowk, SKUAST, Dara, Darbagh, Theed and adjoining areas will remain affected from 09.00 AM to 06.00 PM on 09 August, 2025.