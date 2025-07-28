Power shutdown announced in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the shifting of electrical utilities along the road, shutdown of 33KV Badampora Wangipora Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batwina, Wangipora, Nowgam shall remain off while power supply to Batwina, Nowgam, Wangipora, Zazna, Ahan, Waskura, Kharbagh, Guzhama, Sumbal, Nesbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 29 July, 02, 05 & 09 August, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33 KV Badampora Army Hakbara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Hakbara, Hajin, Preng, Madwan, Army shall remain off while power supply to Hajin, Preng, Madwan, Banyar, Hakbara and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 29 July, 02, 05 & 09 August, 2025.

Moreover, the shutdown of 33 KV Badampora Lar Tulmulla line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Lar, Tulmulla shall remain off while power supply to Lar, Waliwar, Repora, Tulmulla, Dangerpora, Larsun and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 31 July, 03, 07 & 12 August, 2025.

Similarly, in order to carry out the 11 KV Reconductoring, DT Charging and DTR earthing and Tapping, shutdown of 33KV Badampora-Kurhama Dab line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kurhama, Dab, GCET, Sainik School shall remain off while power supply to Kurhama, Youngpora, Baroosa, Old Dab, Checki Baba, Sainik School, Rabitar, Kondbal, GCET, Safapora and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 30 July, 2025.

Likewise, to facilitate Pole erection for Switchgear isolator, shutdown of 33KV Kangan Kangan line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kangan, PDC Kangan shall remain off while power supply to Mammer, Wangath, Kangan, Akhal, Babanagri and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 29 July, 2025.

Further to carry out Installation of 33 KV isolator to avoid induction on both lines, shutdown of 33KV HMT line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Nehalpora, Mirgund, Singhpora shall remain off and power supply to Nehalpora, Mirgund, Singhpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 30 July & 02 August, 2025.

Besides in this connection, shutdown of 33KV Markundal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Aglar, Markundal, Naidkhai, Shahgund shall remain off while power supply to Aglar, Markundal, Naidkhai, Shahgund and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 30 July & 02 August, 2025.