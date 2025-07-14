Power Shutdown announced in Kashmir Parts

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out the installation and commissioning of newly created feeder F#7 (Dedicated feeder) for Unani Hospital Shalteng, shutdown of 33KV HMT line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Zainakote, Shalteng and Bakshipora shall remain off while power supply to Zainakote, ICCC, Industrial, HMT, Shalteng, Mujgund, Bakshipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM on 17 July, 2025.

To facilitate preventive maintenance, line stabilization and Branch cutting of trees along corridor of line, shutdown of 33KV Bemina I & II line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Bemina I and Bemina II shall remain off while power supply to HIG/ MIG Colony, Nund Resh Colony, Hamza Colony, Gousia Colon, Sir Syed Abad, Qammerwari, Chatbal, SK Colony, Taushedabad, Bemina, Court Complex, Mandi and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Also in this connection, shutdown of 33KV Bemina Karan Nagar line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Karan Nagar & Shalistore shall remain off while power supply to Chatabal, Balgarden, Zaldagar, Police lines, Civil Secretariat, SMHS, Gole Market, Guru Bazar, Tankipora, Shaheed Gunj and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Further, the shutdown of 33KV Bemina Barbarshah line, 33 KV Bemina Fatehkadal line, 33 KV Bemina KP Bagh line, 33 KV Bemina Exhibition line and 33 kv Bemina JVC/ PC Depot line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Fatehkadal, Khayam, Barbarshah, Basant Bagh, Rakhi Arth, Court Complex, GIS Batamaloo, JVC, PC Depot, Children Hospital and JVC Hospital shall remain off while power supply to Fatehkadal, Khayam, Barbarshah, Basant Bagh, Rakhi Arth, Hamdania Colony, Sabadan, Court Complex, Batmaloo, Bus Adda, Moominabad, Gund Reshi Colony B, Bemina, JVC Hospital, Children Hospital, State Motor Garage, Haj House, Forensic Lab, Qammerwari, Baran Pathri and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 19 July, 2025.

Meanwhile, in order to carry out complete work of 33 KV Isolator for standby tap line of Children Hospital, shutdown of 33KV Sharifabad Narbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Narbal, Sanoor, Railway Station and Mazhama shall remain off while power supply to Narbal, Lawaypora, Sozeith, Kawoosa, Mazhama, Sanoor, Kralpora, Radbugh, Malpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 15 July, 2025.

According to the Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Kashmir, in order to carry out Installation of AVMB on 220 KV Wagoora-Zainakote Transmission line, being carried out by JKPTCL Kmr, the power supply to Char-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Nagam, Panzan, Wathoora, Bugam, Hafroo, Hayatpora, Yousmarg, Gogjipathri, Budgam, Ichgam, Choon, Kremshore, Khan Sahib, Brenwar, Kanir, Barwah, Hanjoora, SIDCO, Ompora, NIFT, Railway Station Budgam, Nasrullahpora, Sholipora, Watrihail, Charangam, Sebdan, Brinjin, Raithan, Surasyar and adjoining areas will remain affected from 07:00 AM to 12:30 PM on 16, 19 & 21 July, 2025.