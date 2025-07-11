Power Shutdown announced in Kashmir; Check areas here

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting of trees in the alignment of these lines and stabilization of these lines, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations falling under these lines shall remain off while power supply to numerous areas will be affected.

In this connection, shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Power House line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Powerhouse, Manigam, Duderhama, Contingency Plant shall remain off while power supply to Beehama, Arampora, Arch, Nunner, Manigam, Duderhama, Malshaibagh, Wayil, Gutlibagh and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 16 & 20 July, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Nagbal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Alasteng, Nagbal, Gadoora, Tulbagh shall remain off while power supply to Shuhama, Bakura, Darend, Nagbal, Fatehpora, Gadoora, Tulbagh, Chunduna, Shairpathri and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 15 & 19 July, 2025.

Besides, the shutdown of 33KV Alasteng Zakura line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Gulabagh, Ahmadnagar, Umarhair shall remain off while power supply to Pandach, Pathan Colony, Gulab Bagh, Mir Mohalla, Umarhair, Nowbugh, Ahmad Nagar, 90ft Road, Khalmulla and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on 15 July, 2025.

Further to facilitate 11 KV Reconductoring, conductoring, DT Charging and DTR earthing and Tapping, shutdown of 33KV Badampora Kurhama Dab line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kurhama, Dab, GCET, Sainik School shall remain off while power supply to Kurhama, Youngpora, Baroosa, Old Dab, Checki Baba, Sainik School, Rabitar, Kondbal, GCET Safapora and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM on 14 June, 2025.

In order to carry out relocation of old/ wooden frames of 33 KV Exhibition line inside PCR Batamaloo, shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora Exhibition line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Batamaloo and Exhibition shall remain off while power supply to Batamaloo, PCR, HSHS, Baranpathri and adjoining areas will be affected from 06:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 13 July, 2025.

Also In order to carry out stringing of conductor from BK Pora to Khanda under RDSS Scheme, shutdown of 33KV BK Pora Khanda Tap line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Khanda shall remain off while power supply to Chattergam, Magraypora, Suthsoo, Gowherpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM on 14 & 16 July, 2025.