Power shutdown announced in Kashmir; check areas here

According to the Chief Engineer, JKPTCL Kashmir, in order to carry out Installation of 36 KV and 145 KV CTs on 33 KV and 132 KV sides of 80 MVA Power Transformer including dismantling of old CTs of the said Grid, shutdown of 33KV Magam line, 33 KV Kongamdara line and 33 KV Beerwah line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Magam, Mazhama, Kongamdara, Ahmedpora, Dhobiwan, Kunzer, Khag, Beerwah, Arizal, Aripanthan shall remain off while power supply to Mazhama, Old Sanoor, Aripanthan, Magam, Weriahama, Budren, Agrikalan, Khior, Batpora, Kunzar, Goigmam, Ahmedpora, Kongamdara, Dhobiwan, Beerwah, Arizal, Zanigam, Raiyar, Hardpanzoo, Sonpah, Najan, Khag, Gandipora and adjoining areas will remain affected from 08.00 AM to 03.00 PM on 30 August, 2025.

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to facilitate branch cutting/ pruning of trees lying in their close vicinity, shutdown of 33KV Bemina-Barbarshah-TRC Tap line (Back up line) shall be observed from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 30 August, 2025, however no Receiving Station shall remain off and similarly power supply to none of the areas will be affected.