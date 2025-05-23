Power Shutdown announced across Kashmir; Check areas here

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, shutdown of 33KV Watergam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Watergam, Hachipora, Hadipora shall remain off while power supply to Watergam, Hachipora, Hadipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 27 May, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV Malpora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chandoosa, Malpora, Gantamulla, Sultanpora shall remain off while power supply to Chandoosa, Malpora, Gantamulla, Sultanpora & adjoining areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 27 May, 2025.

Similarly, the shutdown of 33KV Delina line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Delina, Jetty Sopore-II shall remain off while power supply to Delina, Jetty Sopore & adjoining areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 28 May, 2025.

Moreover, shutdown of 33KV Nihalpora- Gulmarg line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Tangmarg, Kulhama, Cable Car, Khyber Resort, Baba Reshi shrine shall remain off while power supply to Tangmarg, Kulhama, Cable Car, Khyber Resort, Baba Reshi Shrine and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 26 May, 2025.

Further, the shutdown of 33KV Kongamdara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kunzer, Dhobiwan, Kongamdara and Ahmadpora shall remain off while power supply to Kunzer, Dhobiwan, Kongamdara and Ahmadpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:30 AM to 03:30 PM on 28 May, 2025.

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting/stabilization & preventive maintenance of the said 33KV Lines & Receiving Stations, shutdown of 33KV Awantipora-Tral-Ist line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Noorpora, Dadsara, Chewa, Tral-e-Bala & Tral-e-Payeen shall remain off while power supply to Kahil, Tral-e-Bala, Bajwani, Bulley, Tral-e-Payeen, Diver, Pinglish, Amerabad and adjoining areas will be affected from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 24 May, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV Awantipora-Tral-II line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Aripal, Gulabbagh & Lurgam shall remain off while power supply to Lam, Jawaharpora, Aripal, Khanqoud, Satoora, Nargistan, Nanar, Kati Batagund, Lurgam, Satoora and Pastoona will be affected from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 29 May, 2025.

Besides, the shutdown of 33KV Sangam-I & Sangam-II shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at K-Koot, Panzgam, Khalan, LIS Tral & Sangam, Khallen, Khiram & Murhama shall remain off while power supply to Saimooch, K-Koot, Haripargam, Kalgam, Ochanora, Gulzarpora, Panzgam Railway, Panzgam Agriculture, Rakh Litter, Naina, Batpora amd Khella will be affected from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 26 May, 2025.

In order to carry out Preventive maintenance of 33 KV Batapora line and yard at Receiving Station Batapora and Gagren, shutdown of 33KV Kanipora-Batapora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Gagren & Batapora shall remain off while power supply to Gagren, Town, Sharatpora, Meemander, Habdipora, Industrial area Gagren, Town Batpora, Sedow, Hirpora, Devpora Hotline, District Hospital, DPL and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 25 May, 2025.

Similarly to carry out the works of Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, the shutdown of 33KV Wanpoh Sarnal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Harnag, Nai Basti, Sarnal, Anchidora, Akura shall remain off while power supply to Khanabal, Sarnal, Lazibal, Dak Bungalow, Qazigund, Mattan Chowk and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 26 May, 2025.

Further, the shutdown of 33KV Wanpoh Ashajipora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Ashajipora, Dialgam shall remain off while power supply to Ashajipora, Dialgam, Moominabad and adjoining areas area will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 28 & 31 May, 2025.

Also in this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Wanpoh Malaknag line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Janglat Mandi, Malaknag, Brakpora shall remain off while power supply to Janglat Mandi, Brakpora, Doonipawa, Hazratbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 28 & 31 May, 2025.

Likewise, the shutdown of 33KV Lisser Kokernag line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Kokernag, Dandipora shall remain off while power supply to Kokernag, Dandipora, Sagam, Vailoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 27 & 29 May, 2025.

Moreover, the shutdown of 33KV Lisser Hiller line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Hiller, Shankerpora, Aarkoshipora shall remain off while power supply to Hiller, Shankerpora, Akingam, Aarikoshipora and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 28 & 31 May, 2025.

Additionally, the shutdown of 33KV Lisser Dooru line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Dooru, Verinag, Chowgund, Toll Post shall remain off while power supply to Dooru, Verinag, Hiller, Lower Munda, Sadiwara and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 01 & 03 June, 2025.

Furthermore, the shutdown of 33KV Mattan Gopalpora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Gopalpora, Kawarigam shall remain off while power supply to Gopalpora, Kheribal, Rampora, Kawarigam and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 26 May, 2025.

Besides, the shutdown of 33KV Mattan Achabal line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Achabal, Shangus, Cherpora shall remain off while power supply to Achabal, Shangus, Nowgam, Cherpora, Uteersoo and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 27 & 29 May, 2025.

In connection with Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, the shutdown of 33KV Kulgam DH Pora line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Chawalgam, Rambhama, Nillow, DH Pora, Nagam shall remain off while power supply to Chawalgam, Gopalpora, Nihama, Kanjiullar, Kapran, DH Pora, Manzgam, DK Marg and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 24 May, 2025.

Also the shutdown of 33KV Mattan Pahalgam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Salia, Hutmurrah, Sallar, Aishmuqam, Batkoot , GIS/ AIS Pahalgam shall remain off while power supply to Pahalgam, Batkoot, Aishmuqam, Seer, Sallar, Akad, Hutmurrah, Salia and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 28 & 31 May, 2025.

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be carried out which will subsequently affect power supply to various areas.

As per the schedule, the shutdown of 33KV Rawalpora-Rangreth line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Rangreth, Wanbal shall remain off while power supply to Rangreth, Alamdar Colony, Milatabad, Hill view Colony, Gogo, Wanbal and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 27 May, 2025.

Similarly, the shutdown of 33KV Rawalpora-Airforce line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Peerbagh, Humhama, Airforce, STC BSF shall remain off while power supply to Peerbagh, Humhama, Humhama Heights, Friends Colony, Hyderpora and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 27 May, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV Rawalpora-Silk Factory line shall be observed from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 27 May, 2025 and in this connection no Receiving Station shall remain off and similarly no power supply will be affected in any area.

Meanwhile, as per a separate shutdown schedule issued here from the office of Chief Engineer, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting/ pruning of trees coming under 33 KV lines, shutdown of several 33KV lines shall be carried out which will subsequently affect power supply to various areas.

In this connection, the shutdown of 33KV Rawalpora Silk Factory line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Silk Factory shall remain off while power supply to Silk Factory, Allochibagh, Rambagh, Tulsibagh and adjoining areas area will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 26 May, 2025.

Also, the shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora Narkara line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Narkara, Gangbugh shall remain off while power supply to Narkara, Gangbugh, Gulberg Colony, Hyderpora Chowk, Westend colony and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 26 May, 2025.

Likewise, the shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora Exhibition (Tapline) Allochibagh Bund portion shall be observed due to which no load will be affected R/stn Exhibition and Batmaloo will be charged through 33 KV Silk Factory line from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 28 May, 2025.

Moreover, the shutdown of 33KV GIS Tengpora KP Bagh line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at KP Bagh, Jawaharnagar shall remain off while power supply to KP Bagh, Jawaharnagar and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 28 May, 2025.

Additionally, the shutdown of 33KV TRC Rajbagh line/ KP Bagh Rajbagh line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Rajbagh shall remain off while power supply to Kursu, Rajbagh, Gogjibagh and adjoining areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM on 28 May, 2025.