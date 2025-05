Srinagar, May 19 : DC Srinagar, Dr. Bilal M Bhat (IAS) today visited various city areas to take on the site assessment of the damages caused due to widespread gusty winds.

In a post on X, Srinagar district administration wrote, “DC Srinagar today visited various City areas to take on the site assessment of the damages caused due to widespread gusty winds during the intervening night of May 18 & 19, 2025 in the District.”