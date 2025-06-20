Post-IWT suspension: J&K Govt notifies bids for 35 hydropower projects in 15 dists

Srinagar, June 19: In a major policy move following the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), the Jammu and Kashmir Government has initiated the process for the development of 35 micro, mini, and small hydroelectric power projects with a combined capacity of 60 megawatts (MW).

According to an official tender document accessed by Rising Kashmir, the Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) has invited online bids for these projects in 15 districts of the Union Territory.

The 35 projects include 17 to be developed under the Swiss Challenge Method (SCM) with a cumulative capacity of 30.85 MW, and 18 under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode with a total capacity of 29.20 MW.

The tender invitation follows the Union Government’s policy shift after the IWT was put in abeyance, as confirmed by Union Minister for Power and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar during his visit to J&K on June 12. He said that the Government of India now holds sovereign claim over its waters and would move ahead with power infrastructure projects in J&K.

The projects identified under SCM include 1.5 MW at Narastan (Pulwama), 2 MW at Buddhar Kither, Kiyar Sirchee, Chatru-Prawra-II, Prawra-I, Prawra-II, Suid Dachan, and 1.8 MW at Upper Hori (Kishtwar); 0.70 MW at Shutkari and 1.8 MW at Marchoi (Ganderbal); 2 MW at Sangri-I and 1.4 MW at Badshala (Reasi); 2 MW at Upper Astanmarg (Anantnag); and 2 MW each at Sangam and Kongwattan (Kulgam) and Khara Doda. The IPP mode projects are located across Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Bandipora, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Poonch, and Ganderbal.

An official said that the projects are part of JAKEDA’s broader strategy to utilize untapped hydro potential and promote distributed renewable energy infrastructure.

He said each district is being targeted for localized solar power development as well. The hydro initiative is expected to support energy access, improve local infrastructure, and contribute to employment generation in remote areas.

The bidding process is being implemented under the authority of Order No. 30-ST of 2021, issued by the Department of Science & Technology, which mandates JAKEDA to develop hydro projects up to 10 MW capacity.

The Swiss Challenge Method is being applied in line with Clause 8.3 of the “Policy for Development of Micro/Mini Hydro Power Projects – 2011,” under which the originating proposer has the right of first refusal.

Successful bidders will sign a 40-year Implementation and Land Lease Agreement with JAKEDA, in addition to paying an upfront premium and reimbursing pre-development costs.

Financial eligibility requires a net worth of ₹1.5 crore per MW and an average annual turnover of ₹1 crore per MW over the last three financial years (FY 2022–25). Technical eligibility includes experience in EPC execution or commissioning hydro capacity under IPP mode.

As per the tender timelines, the e-bidding process for 18 IPP-mode projects opened on June 11 and will close on July 10, 2025. Technical bids are scheduled for opening on July 14. For 17 SCM projects, the last date for submission is July 11. A non-refundable tender fee of ₹10,000 per project is applicable, and the pre-development cost is ₹10 lakh per MW.

The official said that additional objectives under the department’s mandate include development of model solar villages, promotion of grassroots innovation, student-led science programs, tech-enabled governance, and strengthening of academic-industry linkages.