Post Heavy rains: Efforts underway in Sub-Division Paddar to restore road connectivity, essential services

RK Online Desk
The district administration has launched a comprehensive relief operation in the Paddar sub-division following incessant rains that caused widespread damage.

The Paddar–Kishtwar road, which was blocked due to a cloudburst at Kadhail Nallah, is currently being restored by the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF).

According to SDM Paddar Dr. Amit Kumar, the road is expected to be cleared by tomorrow evening or Sunday afternoon.

Telecommunication services have been restored in the region, while temporary water supply has been resumed in areas such as Gulabgarh, Atholi, Massu, Chitoh, Jar, Tatapani, and adjoining villages. Water tankers are also catering to the water-scarce areas.

Restoration work on the damaged 33 KV electricity line is in progress, and power supply in Paddar is expected to resume once the Kishtwar line is fully restored.

Revenue officials are visiting the affected villages to assess damages caused by flash floods and landslides, while the Agriculture Department is conducting surveys to evaluate crop losses.

In a major relief effort, a patient was successfully airlifted from Paddar yesterday with administrative support.

The district administration has appealed to residents to report any damages to their respective Patwari or Tehsildar, so that relief measures can be provided promptly and effectively.

