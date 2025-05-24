“Poonch has been worst affected by Pakistani shelling”: JKPCC President Tariq Hamid Karra

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra on Saturday said that Poonch district in the Union Territory was the worst affected by Pakistan’s recent cross-border shelling.

Karra also said that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is visiting there to show solidarity with the affected people.

“Poonch has been the worst affected by Pakistani shelling… Rahul Gandhi is the first national leader to come here, and he is coming to show solidarity with the people. He will visit all the institutions that have been affected by the shelling… He will meet the civil society and talk to them, and then he will come to the Dak Bungalow,” Karra told ANI.

He also asked why a “third country” announced the cessation of military action by India and Pakistan.

“We expect Pakistan to remain committed to the ceasefire, though questions have been raised – why did a third country announce it despite the government’s policy of no third-party intervention… We don’t know what they (Pakistan) might do next, so the security forces have to be alert,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and AICC in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Naseer Hussain, on Saturday, condemned Pakistan’s recent cross-border shelling in Poonch, which targeted places of worship, including Gurudwaras, Churches, Madrasas, and Temples, resulting in 13 deaths and significant damage.

“They neither left the Gurudwara nor left the Church nor left the Madrasa nor left the Temple. Thirteen people lost their lives here. Apart from this, many people were injured, and many people lost their property. Therefore, a lot of damage has been done,” Hussain said.

“Rahul Gandhi will go to the homes of people killed in the shelling. He will go to the schools of two children killed in the shelling and meet their classmates. There was an attack on a Gurudwara; he will visit there. He will go to the Madrasa, which was attacked and where one person was killed. We want to give confidence to these people who are in the farthest-flung areas of the country,” he added.

Hussain raised questions about the India-Pakistan understanding, suggesting it was reached with US mediation, and expressed disappointment over the ceasefire’s implications.

“When the ceasefire happened, the whole country was disappointed because of the way our soldiers were fighting, our army was fighting, the way our armed forces were fighting, and we had the upper hand. However, with the US-mediated arbitration, we accepted this ceasefire. The whole country is asking for answers,” he said.

Earlier, a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation on Thursday met with the families affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch district, expressing solidarity with the families and reaffirming their commitment to humanity and peace. After meeting the families and seeing the damage, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien underlined how he has been “deeply moved” by meeting the affected families. (ANI)