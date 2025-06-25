Poonch achieves 97 percent completion rate under PMAY-Gramin, tops Jammu division

Poonch, June 24: Achieving a significant milestone in rural housing, Poonch district has recorded an impressive 97 percent completion rate under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), the highest among the districts of Jammu division. The initiative, being implemented under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, reflects the district administration’s commitment to ensuring housing for all in rural areas.

Out of the sanctioned 49,265 houses, a total of 47,784 have been successfully completed so far, marking remarkable progress under the flagship scheme. The Deputy Commissioner commended the efforts of the concerned departments and field-level functionaries for their dedication and effective execution of the scheme. He further directed the concerned executing officers to expedite the completion of the remaining houses to achieve 100 percent PMAY-G saturation in the district.