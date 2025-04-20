Political leaders urge govt for action as hailstorm damages apple orchards

Srinagar, Apr 19: Political parties and leaders have expressed deep concern over the damage to delicate apple blossoms caused by Friday’s hailstorm in various parts of the valley, especially in Shopian district, where stormy winds and hail created havoc in many apple orchards.

National Conference Provincial President Showkat Ahmad Mir expressed deep concern over the widespread damage caused by the recent hailstorm, which severely impacted orchards and farmlands in several areas of Kashmir districts, including Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Pulwama.

In a statement issued here, Mir said the extreme weather has dealt a significant blow to thousands of orchardists and farmers, many of whom are completely relying on the upcoming harvest season for their livelihood.

“The government and our party are completely standing with the farming community in this difficult time. The loss is not just of produce, but of months of hard work and hope. I’m hopeful the administrations of the affected districts will be mobilised and directed to carry out immediate ground assessments of the damages caused and ensure timely compensation is provided,” he said.

The concerned departments should be directed to prioritise transparent coordination with local representatives and community leaders to expedite the assessment of losses and necessary compensation to affected families, the NC leader said.

Meanwhile, the party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar has urged the concerned district administrations of Kulgam and Shopian, including other south Kashmir districts, to assess and damage followingthe heavy hailstorm in the area and then expedite the relief process.

Urges agricultural experts to provide timely guidance to farmers to help mitigate the impact on crop yield

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has urged the authorities to ensure that agricultural experts provide timely guidance to the affected farmers in order to help mitigate the impact on crop yield.

In a statement, Bukhari said, “I have been informed that intense hailstorms and strong winds have severely damaged the delicate apple blossoms and have uprooted some trees in orchards across various areas of the Valley, especially in Shopian district, where extensive damage to the blossoms has been reported, potentially threatening the upcoming harvest.”

The Apni Party chief added, “I extend my deepest sympathies to all those affected by this harsh weather, and I urge the administration to deploy official teams to the affected areas for a thorough assessment of the damage. It is also imperative that agricultural experts provide timely guidance to farmers to help mitigate the impact on crop yield.”

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shopian, Advocate Shabir Ahmad Kullay on Saturday visited several hail-affected areas of the Shopian constituency to assess the extensive damage caused to orchards and crops by the hailstorm. He was accompanied by officials from the Horticulture and Revenue departments.

Adv Kullay visited Manloo, Narapora, Keller, K-Hallan, Gatipora, Mujpathri, Kral Chak, Berthipora, Kanipora Balapora, Wathoo, Shirmal, Tengwani, Tukroo, Pashpora, Mispora, Audora Rampathri, Ahagam, Nazneenpora and many other affected villages.

During the tour, the MLA interacted with the distressed orchardists, witnessed firsthand the widespread losses, and offered his unwavering support. Expressing deep concern, he said the pain and hardship of the growers at this crucial stage of flowering is a collective loss for the entire region.

The MLA urged the district administration to immediately assess the damages and ensure prompt and adequate relief to the affected farmers. He reiterated his commitment to standing shoulder to shoulder with the farming community during these testing times and ensuring that no grower is left unheard or unsupported.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, in a statement, said the untimely hailstorm has dealt a heavy blow to horticulturists in Khansahib, Burewa and other areas of the district, who were already grappling with economic challenges. “The losses suffered by the orchardists are substantial, and the government must immediately send special teams to assess the ground situation and evaluate the extent of damage,” he said.

Hakeem urged the administration to ensure that affected farmers and orchardists are provided adequate compensation within a fixed timeframe so they can recover from this setback.

In addition to immediate relief measures, Yaseen also called on the government to consider a complete waiver of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans for the affected growers, saying that such a step is crucial to ease their financial burden during this difficult time. “The government must act swiftly and sensitively to support the backbone of our rural economy. Horticulture is not just a livelihood but a way of life for thousands in Kashmir,” he added.