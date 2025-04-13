Political leaders mourn loss of two college students in Handwara accident

Srinagar, Apr 12: Political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir expressed grief over the tragic loss of two college students from Government Degree College (GDC) Sogam, who lost their lives in a devastating road accident in Handwara on Saturday. The accident left many other students injured. They expressed condolence to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured students.

National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah in his condolence message expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of the victims during this challenging time. He prayed that those who have lost loved ones will find the strength to cope with their loss. Dr Abdullah prayed for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the unfortunate incident.

In a statement, the NC Chief urged the administration to reach out to the affected families with sufficient relief and compensation. He emphasised the importance of providing free medical treatment to all those who were injured.

Among others, party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Advisor to HCM Nasir Aslam Wani, Cabinet Ministers Sakina Itoo, Javed Dar, party leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Qaisar Jamshed Lone, Mir Saifullah, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri also expressed profound grief over the unfortunate incident. The leaders prayed for peace to departed souls.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra termed the incident as very unfortunate and horrific. He expressed anguish over the incident. “I have no words to express my grief over the loss of life and injuries to dozens of students in this incident,” Karra said in a statement. “My heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved family who lost their dear one in this tragic accident and sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

People’s Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Gani Lone visited Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara to inquire about the condition of injured students.

During his visit, Lone expressed gratitude to the doctors, paramedics and medical staff for their tireless efforts. “I thank the entire medical team at GMC Handwara for their swift response and unwavering dedication in treating the injured,” he said.

Fortunately, all the students currently admitted at GMC Handwara are reported to be in stable condition, the PC Chief said. He offered prayers for their speedy recovery and strength to their families during this difficult time.

“Tragically, two students who had been shifted to Srinagar for advanced treatment succumbed to their injuries. May Allah grant them Jannat and give strength to their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss,” Lone added.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari and other senior party leaders expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic road accident.

Expressing his deep grief and sorrow, Bukhari wrote on his X handle, “Saddened to know about the tragic road accident near the Vodpora area of Handwara, which claimed the lives of two young female students and left 22 others injured, some critically.”

He added, “My heartfelt condolences to the parents of the deceased girls. Praying for the swift and full recovery of all the injured students. I urge the authorities to ensure all necessary assistance and the best possible treatment for them.”

Other prominent party leaders who have expressed grief and sorrow over this tragic accident included the party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Chairman of the party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) Mohammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, District President Baramulla Shabir Ahmad Shah, and others.

MLA Langate and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed termed the accident as “extremely unfortunate”. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. “My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident. I sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” Khursheed said.

Meanwhile, the AIP’s Lolab constituency in-charge, Advocate Dawood said the MP Office Baramulla is actively coordinating with the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured students. “I spoke to the health authorities regarding the condition of the injured students. Two critically injured students have been referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment, while the others are being closely monitored and are responding well to medical care,” Dawood said.