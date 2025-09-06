Political leaders greet people on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 05: Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday felicitated the people on the auspicious observance of Eid-ul-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Milad as a time to wholeheartedly embrace the teachings of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). He prayed for peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Islam is a religion of peace, with Prophet Muhammad (SAW) serving as the ultimate example of virtue, justice, and benevolence. The teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) guide us towards a path of peace, compassion, kindness, and self-improvement,” he said.

The NC chief offered Friday congregational prayers at Asar e Sharief Hazratbal. He prayed for peace and prosperity for the people of J&K.

“As the final messenger sent by Almighty Allah to humanity till all eternity, Prophet Muhammad’s (SAW) message is timeless and universal. He epitomises peace, justice, and mercy, as exemplified in the Holy Quran. Let us pray that this auspicious occasion ushers in lasting peace, prosperity, and harmony in the region,” he concluded.

Among others, the party’s General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mubarak Gul, Shameema Firdous, Sakina Itoo, MPs Mian Altaf Ahmad, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Women’s Wing, YNC, Media and Social Media wings, legal and minority cells also felicitated the people on the auspicious occasion.

People’s Democratic Front (PDF) president and former minister, Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, in his message, said the sacred day reminds us of the timeless teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), who preached peace, compassion, and justice for all. He urged people to imbibe these values in their lives to foster harmony and brotherhood in society.

The PDF chief expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by recent floods in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. He prayed for the safety and well-being of the affected families, conveyed solidarity with those who have suffered losses, and urged the administration to provide immediate relief and rehabilitation to the victims.

Yaseen prayed that this blessed occasion bring peace, prosperity, and healing to the people of the Union Territory.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader in his message, said, “This sacred day reminds humanity of the timeless values of peace, brotherhood, equality, and compassion taught by the Holy Prophet (SAW). The life and teachings of our beloved Prophet (SAW) are a guiding light for all times. His message of mercy and kindness continues to inspire mankind to walk on the path of truth and justice.”

Laigaroo urged people, especially the youth, to imbibe the values of honesty, humility, and tolerance in their daily lives. He emphasised that following the noble example of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is the real way to strengthen unity and harmony in society.

Praying for peace and prosperity, the PDP leader wished that this blessed occasion bring happiness, stability, and spiritual enrichment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the entire Muslim Ummah.