“Political and moral defeat of Narendra Modi”: Congress on Lok Sabha poll results

As the counting is reaching its end across the country, the Congress party welcomed the results of the Lok Sabha elections, and termed it the “political and moral defeat” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on whose name the Bharatiya Janata Party campaign was run.

This comes after the BJP failed to cross the majority mark on its own. According to the Election Commission of India, BJP is currently ahead on 239 seats. But, the overall tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is close to 300. The majority mark in 272.

Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “This election results are ‘janta ka result’. This is the victory of people and the democracy. We were saying that the fight is Modi vs the people. In the 18th Lok Sabha election, we humbly accept the result. People have not given a full majority to any party. BJP asked to vote for one person, the mandate has gone against Modi. It is his political and moral loss. The person who sought votes on his name, it’s a huge loss for him.”

The Congress President lauded the party’s campaign and said they continued to raise the issues of the public such as inflation and unemployment. He also said that Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra formed the foundation of the party’s campaign.

“Congress and the INDIA bloc fought the elections positively, government machinery tried to create hurdles for us, our accounts were frozen, ran cases against our leaders. But, still, we continued to raise the issue of farmers, labourers, inflation, unemployment and misuse of central agencies. People in huge numbers joined us. Both the yatras of Rahul Gandhi became the foundation of our campaign. We gave our 5 Nyays and 25 Guarantees into our campaign,” Kharge said.

“People realised that if PM Modi gets another term, the next attack will be on the Constitution and democracy of the country. It is fortunate that the BJP won’t succeed in their purpose now,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark in early leads and is ahead on around 300 seats, while the INDIA bloc, defying all predictions is leading on over 230 seats.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led NDA. (ANI)