A police Constable died after his vehicle met with an accident in Machil area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

Officials said that today a vehicle bearing registration number JK09C 1467 met with an accident in Machil as it rolled down.

In this incident a constable of IRP 23rd BN namely Javeed Ahmad was killed.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.(GNS)