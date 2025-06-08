Police takes cognizance against false information campaign in Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday took cognizance against false information campaign in Srinagar district.

It has been reliably learnt from credible sources that certain news channels and media outlets are systematically posting and circulating false information across their respective media publications and channels through electronic medium including social media platforms, in a deliberate attempt to incite unrest and disrupt peace and public order.

The content in question includes fabricated narratives and distorted, unverified facts that pose a significant risk of provoking disaffection and disharmony among people, and potentially inciting individuals to commit acts detrimental to the peace, security, and integrity of the Nation.

In light of this, Srinagar Police has initiated legal action by registering case FIR No. 17/2025 u/s 197(1)(d), 353(1)(b), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Police Station Shergarhi.

Investigation into the matter is currently going on.

Srinagar Police urges all citizens, media organizations, and social media users to refrain from spreading unverified or sensitive information.

We encourage everyone to verify facts before sharing content that could potentially disrupt communal harmony and public order.

J&K Police remains committed to upholding justice, impartiality and public trust, and will continue to take firm action against those who seek to undermine peace and stability through misinformation and false propaganda.