Police takes cognizance against 3 individuals for planting fake IED to implicate an innocent man in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday took cognizance against 3 individuals for planting fake IED to implicate an innocent man in Baramulla district.

A Police spokesperson said that on 31/07/2025, Police Station Tangmarg received an input regarding an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in house of Manzoor Ahmed Khan son of Mohammad Ayoub Khan resident of Mahayan Ferozpora, allegedly concealed within the premises of his residential house.

Acting swiftly, Police in collaboration with security agencies, launched a cordon and search operation. During the search, a suspicious package was found near the main gate of the house. A bomb disposal squad was immediately summoned and upon inspection, the package was found to contain a plastic box designed to resemble an IED. It was later confirmed to be a fake IED posing no explosive threat.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 56/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Tangmarg and investigation was initiated.

During investigation, Sajad Ahmed Ganie son of Mohammad Qasim Ganie resident of Nowgam Sumbal was identified as the prime suspect who had planted the fake IED. The accused had gone absconding but was later apprehended by investigating team. During questioning, he admitted that he had planted the fake IED at the behest of Adv Rahila Qadri wife of Adv Rayees Ahmed Bhat resident of Pandithpora Tangmarg.

It was revealed that Adv Rahila Qadri, estranged ex-wife of Manzoor Ahmed Khan, in connivance with her present husband Adv Rayees Ahmed Bhat son of Bashir Ahmed Bhat resident of Pandithpora Tangmarg, conspired to falsely implicate her ex-husband in a fake explosives case.

Investigation has further established that due to a long-standing matrimonial feud, Adv Rahila Qadri harboured deep grudges against her ex-husband and orchestrated this conspiracy to frame him. The accused Sajad Ganie also deliberately provided false information to police after planting the fake IED, in an attempt to implicate the house owner in a fabricated recovery case.

In pursuance of relevant sections of law, notices have been served to all three accused persons and the case will be taken to its logical conclusion before the competent court of law.