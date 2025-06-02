Breaking

Police solves theft case in Shopian; Accused arrested, Stolen property recovered

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have solved a theft case within 12 hours by arresting the accused involved in the crime and recovered the stolen property in Shopian district.

A spokesperson said that Police Post Keegam received a complaint from Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Children Keegam, stating there in that during the night of 1st June 2025, an unknown individual had broken into his house and stole ₹40,000 in cash along with some jewellery.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 121/2025 was registered at Police Station Shopian under relevant sections of the law, and an investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, a police team led by In-Charge Police Post Keegam, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Shopian, identified and apprehended the accused and recovered the stolen items. The accused has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Malik son of Ab Rashid Malik resident of Tharian Keller. He is a notorious and habitual thief involved in several previous FIRs.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

