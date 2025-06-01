BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Police solves diesel theft case within 12 hours in Awantipora; two arrested

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Police in Awantipora have solved a diesel theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and have recovered stolen Diesel.

A Spokesperson said that Police Station Pampore received a complaint from Mohammed Younis Shah resident of Khankahbagh Pampore stating there in that on 31/05/2025, some unknown thieves have stolen diesel from a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration number JK13F-3017 which was parked outside the house of the complainant.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 65 /2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Pampore and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, Police team under the supervision of SHO PS Pampore by taking assistance of modern techniques including collection of CCTV footages of various locations learnt about the involvement of two accused persons identified as Happy Kumar son of Devindar Kumar resident of Bada Dowlatpora Pathankot Punjab and Lucky Kumar son of Devindar Kumar resident of Bada Dowlatpora Pathankot Punjab.

Subsequently, both the accused were arrested and stolen diesel approx. 137 ltrs was also recovered from their possession.Further investigation of the case is going on.

