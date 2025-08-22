Police solves Burglary case in Kupwara; Stolen Cash, Jewellery recovered

Police in Kupwara have solved a burglary case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime. Stolen property including cash and jewellery have also been recovered from their possession.

A spokesperson said, “On 21/08/2025, a written complaint was received from Ab Rashid Mughal son of Mohd Saliman Mughal resident of Rang Warnow Lolab stating that during the intervening night of 16/17 July 2025, unknown thieves had barged into his house and stolen cash and golden jewellery while he was in Srinagar.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 47/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Lalpora and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, several suspects were called in and thoroughly questioned. With sustained efforts and professional investigation, two suspects identified as Ab Rashid Hajam son of Mohd Younis Hajam and Mohd Aslam Chechi son of Bagoo Chechi, both residents of Lolab admitted their involvement in the commission of the crime. Following their disclosure, stolen property including cash amounting to ₹95,000/- and a golden ring were recovered from their possession.

Both accused persons have been arrested and further investigation of the case is going on.