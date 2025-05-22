Police solve theft case in Budgam; three accused arrested

Police on Thursday said to have successfully solved a theft case by arresting three accused persons and recovering stolen property from their possession in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A Spokesperson said, “Police Station Chadoora received a written complaint from Manzoor Ahmad Chopan, son of Habib-ul-lah Chopan, resident of Bonen Chadoora, regarding the theft of tyres, batteries, and other vehicle parts from Bonen and adjoining areas during the Intervening night of 12th/13th May 2025.”

“Acting swiftly on the complaint, a case vide FIR No. 86/2025 under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Police Station Chadoora, and investigation was initiated. The crime scene was thoroughly examined using both technical and conventional investigative methods”, he said.

During the course of investigation, credible leads led to the identification of suspects, and three individuals were detained for questioning. The accused were identified as Aijaz Ahmad Doyi, son of Abdul Rashid Doyi, Bilal Ahmad Khatana, son of Bashir Ahmad Khatana and Mohammad Iqbal Bani, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bani all residents of Bonen Chadoora.

Upon sustained questioning, the trio confessed their involvement in the thefts. On their disclosure, multiple raids were conducted at various locations, leading to the recovery of 09 tyres, 02 vehicle batteries, 02 speakers, 01 music player, 04 tyre desks and 01 Maruti Suzuki 800 car (Reg. No. JK05-8922). All recovered items have been seized as part of the investigation. Further investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and recoveries are expected.

Police reaffirm their commitment to protecting public property and maintaining law and order. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to help curb criminal activities.