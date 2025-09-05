Police solve hit and run case within hours in Awantipora; Accused arrested

Follow us on

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday have solved a hit and run case within hours by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and also seized the vehicle in Awantipora.

A Spokesperson said that Police Post Toll Plaza received an information at about 2000 hrs, an accident was reported at Chersoo, wherein an unknown vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian namely Rafiq W/o Nazir Ahmad Sheikh R/O Sail Awantipora The injured was taken to nearby Hospital for treatment and thereafter referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for further treatment.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 186/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation was initiated.

Acting swiftly, a police party led by I/C Police Post Toll Plaza SI Ishfaq Ahmad started a hot pursuit of the unknown driver and they were successful in arresting the accused driver after hectic efforts within hours of the incident. He has been identified as Jalal -ud-din Bhat S/O Lal Bhat R/O Paniwa Bugam Kulgam.

He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle bearing registration No. JK18C-7213 involved in the commission of said crime has also been seized.

Our efforts should assure community members that Police is resolved to act tough against the individuals involved in criminal activities.