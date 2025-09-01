Police solve hit & run case in Kulgam; accused arrested

Follow us on

Srinagar, Aug 31: Police in Kulgam have solved a hit-and-run case by arresting the accused driver involved in the incident. The vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.”On August 24, 2025, near the Grid Station in Nipora, a pedestrian, Smt. Zeba Banoo, wife of Gh Hassan Sheikh and resident of Zainpora, Shopian, was hit by an unidentified vehicle. She later succumbed to her injuries at SKIMS Hospital. A case was registered under relevant sections at Police Station Qazigund, and a special investigation team, led by IC PP Mirbazar, was constituted to probe the incident,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.Using all available resources and rigorous investigative efforts, the team traced the offending vehicle bearing registration number JK03G-8092, along with its juvenile driver, he said. “It was revealed that the minor, who did not possess a driving license, was behind the wheel. The minor’s father, Zahoor Ahmad Shah, son of Bashir Ahmad Shah of Pirkhoo, Anantnag, was found to have conspired with his son to conceal the vehicle and tamper with evidence. During the investigation, broken side mirrors and a damaged fender, which had been replaced to mislead investigators, were recovered,” the statement said.With the aid of CCTV footage, witness accounts, and technical analysis, the case was swiftly resolved, establishing offences under the relevant provisions of the BNS and MV Acts, the spokesperson, adding that J&K Police are committed to ensuring swift justice and accountability in all such cases.