Police solve hit & run case within hours in Awantipora; accused arrested

Srinagar, Sept 05: Police in Awantipora solved hit and run case within hours by arresting an accused person involved in the commission of crime and also seized the vehicle.

Police Post Toll Plaza received information at about 2000 hrs, an accident was reported at Chersoo, wherein an unknown vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian, namely Rafiq wife of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Sail Awantipora. The injured was taken to the nearby Hospital for treatment and thereafter referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for further treatment, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

He said a case vide FIR No. 186/2025 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Awantipora and an investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, acting swiftly, a police party led by I/C Police Post Toll Plaza started a hot pursuit of the unknown driver and they were successful in arresting the accused driver after hectic efforts within hours of the incident. “He has been identified as Jalal-ud-din Bhat, son of Lal Bhat resident of Paniwa Bugam Kulgam. He has been shifted to police station, where he remains in custody. The vehicle bearing registration No. JK18C-7213 involved in the commission of crime has also been seize,” the spokesperson said.