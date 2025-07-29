Police seize illicit timber in Ganderbal, four accused arrested 

In a major crackdown on timber smuggling, Ganderbal Police has seized illicit timber and apprehended 04 accused individuals involved in illegal felling of green Deodar trees in the upper reaches of Gutlibagh.

A Spokesperson said that Police Post Gutlibagh received a docket along with a seizure memo from the Forest Block Officer Gutlibagh, stating that on 26-07-2025, some timber smugglers had illegally cut green Deodar trees, converted them into finished logs, and fled from the spot.

Acting swiftly, FIR No. 119/2025 under Section 26 Forest Act and Section 303(2), 61 BNS was registered at Police Station Ganderbal.

On the directions of SSP Ganderbal Shri Khalil Ahmad Poswal-JKPS, a Special Police Team was constituted led by In-Charge Police Post Gutlibagh under the supervision of Dy.SP Hqr’s Ganderbal to trace and apprehend the culprits.

After sustained efforts and investigation, Ganderbal Police successfully arrested all 04 accused persons involved in the illegal act. The arrested individuals have been identified as: Mohammad Altaf Khan, S/O Qazi Rehman Khan, R/O Baila Wussan, Siraj Ud Din Ahmad Khan, S/O Ghulam Qadir Khan, R/O Baila Wussan, Riyaz Ahmad Khan, S/O Snobar Ahmad Khan, R/O Baila Wussan and Javid Ahmad Khan, S/O Qazi Rehman Khan, R/O Baila Wussan. The illegally obtained Deodar logs and the Power Saw Cutter were also seized.

Ganderbal Police reiterates its firm resolve to continue the crackdown against timber smugglers and their criminal conspiracy Act to safeguard the precious forest resources—our “Green Gold.” These consistent actions serve as a strong message to all anti-social elements and should reassure the general public of J&K Police’s commitment towards environmental conservation and crime-free society.