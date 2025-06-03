Police seeks public assistance in identifying suspect involved in Srinagar theft case

Sringar Police seeks the support of general public in identifying the accused person involved in a theft case at Seikdafar, Srinagar.

A Spokesperson said that Police Post Noorbagh recieved a written complaint from one Fayaz Ahmad Koul S/o Gh Mohd Koul R/o Malik Sahib Safakadal that while her mother Mst Khateeja was walking from Seikdafar chowk towards Eidgah, her earrings were stolen by some unknown thief.

In this regard, case FIR No. 56 u/s 303 (2) BNS stands registered in PS Safakadal.

During investigation, CCTV footage was analyzed to zero in on the suspect involved in the commission of the crime.

The general public is urged to provide any relevant information that could aid in the identification of the accused.

Please contact the Police Post Noorbagh or dial the emergency number 112.

Srinagar Police assures that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice and maintaining the safety of our community.