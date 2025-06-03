BreakingCity

Police seeks public assistance in identifying suspect involved in Srinagar theft case

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Oplus_0

Sringar Police seeks the support of general public in identifying the accused person involved in a theft case at Seikdafar, Srinagar.

A Spokesperson said that Police Post Noorbagh recieved a written complaint from one Fayaz Ahmad Koul S/o Gh Mohd Koul R/o Malik Sahib Safakadal that while her mother Mst Khateeja was walking from Seikdafar chowk towards Eidgah, her earrings were stolen by some unknown thief.

In this regard, case FIR No. 56 u/s 303 (2) BNS stands registered in PS Safakadal.

During investigation, CCTV footage was analyzed to zero in on the suspect involved in the commission of the crime.

The general public is urged to provide any relevant information that could aid in the identification of the accused.

Please contact the Police Post Noorbagh or dial the emergency number 112.

Srinagar Police assures that the identity of informants will be kept confidential. Your cooperation is vital in ensuring justice and maintaining the safety of our community.

UP ATS busts ISIS module in Aligarh Muslim University, two key members arrested
Srinagar Smart City to Launch E-Bus Services in Bandipora, Kupwara Soon : CEO SSC Owais Ahmed 
5 injured in terrorist attack in Baisaran village of Pahalgam
Lt Governor hosts ‘At Home’ on the 77th Independence Day
Media literacy workshop held at GCW MA Road
Share This Article
Previous Article Dr. Raj Nehru Assigned Three Key Responsibilities in CMO
Next Article Unidentified dead body found in Jammu
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha visits Balidan Stambh in Srinagar
Breaking
AIIMS Awantipora a flagship project that has potential to transform healthcare landscape of Kashmir: Sakeena Itoo
Breaking Health
You will return with dignity and together we will restore peace: Mehbooba Mufti to Kashmiri Pandits
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Current normalcy will pave the way for return of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP’s Sunil Sharma
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News