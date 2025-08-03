Police seek public assistance to locate proclaimed offender

Srinagar, Aug 02: The Court of Fast Track POCSO Cases in Srinagar has initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Gurpreet Singh, son of Mohan Singh, a resident of Fateh Jalal, Jalandhar.The action relates to FIR No. 72/2021 registered at Khanyar Police Station under sections 363, 376 IPC, and 3/4 POCSO Act, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here.“The court declared Gurpreet Singh a Proclaimed Offender in an order issued on June 12, 2025. The court has directed his appearance to answer charges against him. Authorities warn that failure to appear may result in further legal action,” the spokesperson said.Police officials have appealed to the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Gurpreet Singh and have urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure justice and public safety.