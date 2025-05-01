Police secures conviction of two persons of community service in Ganderbal

Police in Ganderbal secured convictions in respect of 02 accused persons under section 355 BNS, from the Hon’ble Court for performing community services by leveraging the recently introduced ‘New criminal laws’ by the Government of India.

The conviction was secured against Shabir Ahmad Shah son of Mohd Altaf Shah resident of Nila-Najwan and Mohd Asif Khatana son of Mohd Qasim Khatana resident of Nila-Najwan for causing nuisance to the public in a drunken and an intoxicated state at Chinner Crossing, thereby posing a potential threat to peace and tranquillity in the area.

The acts of both the individuals is a gross violation of Section 355 of BNS and the court ordered both the accused to perform community service (Cleanliness) at JMIC Court Kangan.

The swift action and application of new criminal laws by the Ganderbal police, showcases its commitment in utilising all the avenues prescribed under the new criminal laws for delivering justice.