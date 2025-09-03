BreakingKashmir

Police safeguarding lives amid floods in Pulwama 

RK Online Desk
In view of the heavy rainfall and rising water levels in parts of the district, Pulwama Police on Wednesday promptly launched rescue measures to ensure public safety. Rescue teams used various resources to evacuate stranded residents, including women, children, and elderly persons, from waterlogged and flood-affected areas.

Despite adverse weather conditions, our personnel worked round the clock to safeguard lives and provide necessary assistance in coordination with district administration. Temporary shelters were also arranged for affected families.

Pulwama Police assures the public of its continued commitment to their safety and urges citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement near water bodies, and follow official advisories.

The general public is advised to make use of the following contact numbers during emergencies:

👉PCR PULWAMA: 9541915035

01933241280

01933241986

👉SSP Pulwama: 9541915012,

9818774764

👉ASP Pulwama: 9541915013,

6005233614

👉DySP Hqrs Pulwama:

9541915014,

8082767879

👉SP OPS Pulwama:

9541915018,

9419003183

👉DySP DAR DPL: 9541915015,

9419034070

👉SDPO Kakapora:

9541915016,

9469487493

👉SDPO Litter: 9541915017,

9419033533

👉SHO PS Pulwama:9541915054,

7006879798

👉SHO PS Rajpora: 9541915019,

9469133458

👉SHO PS Litter: 9541915020,

9419005336

👉SHO PS Kakpora:9541915021,

8494000138

👉DO PP NEWA: 9149680683

👉DO PP HAWL: 8899826098

👉DO PP LASSIPORA:

7006237338

👉DO PP ROHMOO: 6005226820

👉DO PP SANGERWANI:

9906735088

