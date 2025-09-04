Police rescue nomadic families, 350 sheep from Rambiara Nallah 

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 03: In a swift and coordinated response, police in Shopian, in collaboration with SDRF and local volunteers, conducted a successful rescue operation in Rambiara Nallah, saving several nomadic families along with around 350 sheep that had been trapped following a sudden rise in water levels.

Upon receiving the information, a rescue team led by SHO Police Station Heerpora, under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Shopian Shri Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir-JKPS, immediately rushed to the spot. Despite challenging weather conditions, the officers ensured the safe evacuation of the stranded families and their livestock.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Police, SDRF, and locals, all affected families and livestock were successfully shifted to safer locations. The entire operation was conducted under the close supervision of SSP Shopian Anayat Ali Chowdhary-IPS, ensuring its effective and safe conclusion.

Police reiterates its commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of citizens, particularly during times of natural adversity. The general public is advised to avoid venturing near Rambiara Nallah and to contact Shopian Police helpline numbers in case of any emergency.