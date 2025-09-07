Police register cases against shopkeepers for selling rotten food items

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 06: In light of recent reports regarding the sale of rotten and unhygienic food items, Police in Sopore intensified market inspections in collaboration with the Food Safety Department, FCS&CA officials, and other concerned departments, in the presence of Executive Magistrates.

According to a statement issued here, during the drive at Watergam, unfit raw food was seized from the shops of Ab. Hameed Bhat and Hotel Heaven of Iqbal Rasool Tantray. Case FIR No. 101/2025 has been registered at PS Dangiwacha.

At Sopore Bus Stand, Abid Ismail Bakhroo was found selling chicken in highly unhygienic conditions, with waste dumped in public areas posing serious health hazards. Case FIR No. 177/2025 has been registered at PS Sopore.

J&K Police reiterates its firm commitment to safeguarding public health and food safety. Strict legal action will continue against those indulging in the sale of rotten or unhygienic food items.

The public is urged to stay alert and promptly report such malpractices to the nearest police station.“`