Police-public interaction held at Handwara

Srinagar, Sep 07: With an aim to strengthen police-public relations and to address the issues of the local population, J&K Police under the supervision of SHO Police Station Kralgund, organised a Police-Public Meeting at village Ashpora, Karalgund in Handwara on Sunday.

As per a statement issued here, the meeting witnessed large participation of locals from Ashpora and adjoining villages, who actively engaged in the interactive session. During the meeting, the participants raised various genuine demands and grievances concerning civic amenities and day-to-day issues being faced by the community. The chairing officer gave a patient hearing to the concerns and assured the participants that their demands would be resolved on priority while the issues pertaining to other departments will be taken up with the concerned departments for timely redressal. To ensure better communication between the public and police, official contact numbers were shared with the locals, encouraging them to reach out in case of any emergency or assistance. On the occasion, participants were also made aware about important issues including New Criminal Laws (NCL) and their implications for the society, rising threat of cyber frauds and preventive measures, Drug abuse and its disastrous impact on youth and society and Other social evils undermining community welfare. Community members have hailed the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely.