Police provide frontline assistance to citizens in Kulgam

In view of the continuous adverse weather conditions, Police in Kulgam, in close coordination with the District Administration has launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of residents.

A Police spokesperson said that Police teams under close supervision of SSP Kulgam have been deployed across the district to respond to rain-related challenges in scenario wherein stranded civilians, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas need evacuation, coordinating with civil departments.

J&K Police urges the general Public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest Police station, Police Control Room or dial-112 and cooperate with field staff and follow advisories issued by official authorities.

J&K Police remains committed to serving the citizens with dedication during challenging weather conditions and will continue to provide all possible assistance to the citizens to ensure their safety.

