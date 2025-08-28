Police provide frontline assistance to citizens in Kulgam

Spread the love

In view of the continuous adverse weather conditions, Police in Kulgam, in close coordination with the District Administration has launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of residents.

A Police spokesperson said that Police teams under close supervision of SSP Kulgam have been deployed across the district to respond to rain-related challenges in scenario wherein stranded civilians, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas need evacuation, coordinating with civil departments.

J&K Police urges the general Public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest Police station, Police Control Room or dial-112 and cooperate with field staff and follow advisories issued by official authorities.

J&K Police remains committed to serving the citizens with dedication during challenging weather conditions and will continue to provide all possible assistance to the citizens to ensure their safety.