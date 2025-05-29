Police organises Free Medical Camp at Mujgund

Continuing its unwavering commitment to public welfare, Police in Srinagar, under Civic Action Programme 2024-25 organized a “Free Medical Camp” at PHC Mujgund Srinagar, in which large number of patients of the adjacent areas availed medical consultations, treatments and free medicines.

The medical camp was inaugurated by SP City Zone (West) Srinagar Imtiaz Ahmed-JKPS, SDPO West Bemina Majid Mehboob-JKPS, SHO PS Shalteng, and other Police Officers/officials also attended the event. Besides doctors/medical staff, members from media houses, and other social activists were present during the medical camp.

The medical camp aimed to provide medical checkup, free medicines and awareness to the community, particularly those who are economically disadvantaged. The camp saw a significant turnout, with a large number of patients availing medical consultations, treatments and free medicines. The team of dedicated medical professionals/doctors from Police Hospital Srinagar worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth conduct of the medical camp.

District Police Srinagar would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to the medical team and all those who contributed to the success of the camp. The success of this event reinforces the commitment of J&K Police to the Civic Action Programme, which aims to promote community policing and address social issues.